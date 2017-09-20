Leslie's Pepperoni Pizza Football recipe

-
16 OZ OF CREAM CHEESE SOFTENED
ITALIAN SEASONING
8 OZ OF FINELY SHREDDED MOZZARELLA CHEESE
1 BAG OF MINI PEPPERONI SLICES
1 BAG OF REGULAR SIZE PEPPERONI SLICES
¾ CUP OF DICED GREEN ONION
8 OZ OF SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE
½ CUP CHOPPED COOKED BACON
SWISS CHEESE FOR GARNISH
MIX CREAM CHEESE WITH ITALIAN SEASONING, PARM AND MOZZERELLA CHEESE.
MIX IN THE BAG OF THE SMALL PEPPERONI SLICES AND ONION AND BACON.
BLEND WELL AND SHAPE INTO THE FORM OF A FOOTBALL.
PRESS OTHER PEPPERONI INTO FOOTBALL.
CUT SWISS CHEESE INTO STRIPS SO IT LOOKS LIKE THE STITCHING ON A FOOTBALL
SERVE WITH RITZ CRACKERS
