Leslie's Pepperoni Pizza Football recipe

16 OZ OF CREAM CHEESE SOFTENED

ITALIAN SEASONING

8 OZ OF FINELY SHREDDED MOZZARELLA CHEESE

1 BAG OF MINI PEPPERONI SLICES

1 BAG OF REGULAR SIZE PEPPERONI SLICES

¾ CUP OF DICED GREEN ONION

8 OZ OF SHREDDED PARMESAN CHEESE

½ CUP CHOPPED COOKED BACON

SWISS CHEESE FOR GARNISH

MIX CREAM CHEESE WITH ITALIAN SEASONING, PARM AND MOZZERELLA CHEESE.

MIX IN THE BAG OF THE SMALL PEPPERONI SLICES AND ONION AND BACON.

BLEND WELL AND SHAPE INTO THE FORM OF A FOOTBALL.

PRESS OTHER PEPPERONI INTO FOOTBALL.

CUT SWISS CHEESE INTO STRIPS SO IT LOOKS LIKE THE STITCHING ON A FOOTBALL

SERVE WITH RITZ CRACKERS

