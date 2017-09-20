2 critically injured in Selma shooting at GWC homes

An argument between two men at a Selma housing complex escalated and sparked a shooting that left one of them and an innocent bystander seriously injured.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday at the George Washington Carver Homes. Lt. Tory Neely with the Selma Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division says the suspect, 26-year-old Kendrick Towns, and another man Maurice Williams got into an altercation. During the altercation, Towns pulled out a gun and fired at Williams, hitting him in the back.

Maurice Williams was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and police say he’s in critical condition.

Another man, Courtney Williams, who was in the area at the time of the shooting, was also injured when a bullet struck him in the lower back. Williams was treated at a local hospital and released.

Lt. Neely says the incident did not happen at any particular apartment in GWC, but outside in the general vicinity of the complex. Towns left the area after the shooting and an alert was put out to officers to be on the lookout for him.

“He was spotted by police and stopped in a traffic stop, apprehended and the weapon was recovered,” Neely said.

Towns is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault. He is being held on a $120,000 bond at the Dallas County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.