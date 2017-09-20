Auburn graduate brings new delivery service to the area

Auburn residents can now have their food and groceries delivered right to them with FetchMe Delivery.

Customers can order through the app, online, or by a call to the office. "Fetchers" will then go pick up the food or groceries and deliver them directly to the customer's door. There is a flat food delivery rate of $1.99 and that could increase by how many miles the customer lives from downtown Auburn.

The delivery service was created by a recent Auburn graduate. Harrison Evola, FetchMe Delivery CEO, says that he saw a need in the community.

"My major actually was entrepreneurship and family business," said Evola. "So I just graduated from Auburn University myself, and my major kind of taught me how to start a business, how to scale it, how to manage your employees. I really think I was in a unique position to kind of have time and see what works because I started it while I was in school. So what I did was I was able to kind of learn in the day, I would see what my teachers would teach me and then I would be able to immediately apply that to my business."

FetchMe Delivery filled their first order in October of 2016, and now Evola says that the business is currently filling about 700 orders per month.

FetchMe Delivery joins Tiger Town To Go, another delivery service operating in the Auburn area.

