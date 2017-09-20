Renaissance Montgomery holding job fair to fill 87 positions

Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa will host a job fair on Sept. 27 to fill 87 positions.

Full-time, part-time and on-call positions are available in the restaurants, the spa, maintenance and other areas of the hotel. A few management positions are also available.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the hotel's convention center located at 201 Tallapoosa Street. Free parking is available in the hotel's parking deck on Bibb Street.

Before attending the job fair, prospective employees must fill out an online application, which can be found here. All applicants are subject to pre-employment drug screening and background investigation. Applicants should also be 16 years or older, though some positions require applicants to be at least 21.

For more information, prospective employees can call 334-481-5062.

Full list of positions:

The House/The Exchange

House Server (1 FT) (1 PT)

Restaurant Supervisor (1 FT)

Exchange Bartender (2 PT)

Food Runner (1 PT)

Exchange Server (1 PT)

In Room Dining Server (1 PT)

Hostess (1 PT)

Maintenance

Lead Maintenance Tech (2 FT)

Maintenance Tech (1 FT)

Housekeeping

Housekeeping Supervisor (1 FT)

Main Linen Room Attendant (1 FT)

Room Attendant (5 FT)

Lobby Attendant (1 FT)

Kitchen

Utility Supervisor (1 FT)

Lead Cook (3 FT)

Event Operations

Banquet Supervisor (1 FT)

Banquet Houseman (9 OC)

Lead Banquet Houseman (1 FT)

Banquet server (3 FT) (3 PT) (17 OC)

Event Concierge (1 FT)

Front Desk

Front Desk Clerk (2 FT)

Spa

Massage Therapist - Male (1 PT)

Massage Therapist - Female (1 PT)

Accounting

Lead Accounting Clerk (1 FT)

Loss Prevention

Loss Prevention Officer (1 FT)

Management Positions

Housekeeping Manager

Catering Sales Manager

Accounting Manager

Assistant Director of Finance

MPAC

Stagehand II (2 OC)

Usher/Ticket Takers (14 OC)

Production supervisor (1 FT)

