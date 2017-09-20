Renaissance Montgomery holding job fair to fill 87 positions - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Renaissance Montgomery holding job fair to fill 87 positions

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa will host a job fair on Sept. 27 to fill 87 positions.

Full-time, part-time and on-call positions are available in the restaurants, the spa, maintenance and other areas of the hotel. A few management positions are also available. 

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the hotel's convention center located at 201 Tallapoosa Street. Free parking is available in the hotel's parking deck on Bibb Street. 

Before attending the job fair, prospective employees must fill out an online application, which can be found here. All applicants are subject to pre-employment drug screening and background investigation. Applicants should also be 16 years or older, though some positions require applicants to be at least 21. 

For more information, prospective employees can call 334-481-5062. 

Full list of positions:

The House/The Exchange

  • House Server (1 FT) (1 PT)
  • Restaurant Supervisor (1 FT)
  • Exchange Bartender (2 PT)
  • Food Runner (1 PT)
  • Exchange Server (1 PT)
  • In Room Dining Server (1 PT)
  • Hostess (1 PT)

Maintenance 

  • Lead Maintenance Tech (2 FT)
  • Maintenance Tech (1 FT)

Housekeeping

  • Housekeeping Supervisor (1 FT)
  • Main Linen Room Attendant (1 FT)
  • Room Attendant (5 FT)
  • Lobby Attendant (1 FT) 

Kitchen

  • Utility Supervisor (1 FT)
  • Lead Cook (3 FT)

Event Operations

  • Banquet Supervisor (1 FT)
  • Banquet Houseman (9 OC)
  • Lead Banquet Houseman (1 FT)
  • Banquet server (3 FT) (3 PT) (17 OC)
  • Event Concierge (1 FT)

Front Desk

  • Front Desk Clerk (2 FT)

Spa

  • Massage Therapist - Male (1 PT)
  • Massage Therapist - Female (1 PT)

Accounting 

  • Lead Accounting Clerk (1 FT)

Loss Prevention 

  • Loss Prevention Officer (1 FT)

Management Positions

  • Housekeeping Manager
  • Catering Sales Manager
  • Accounting Manager
  • Assistant Director of Finance

MPAC

  • Stagehand II (2 OC)
  • Usher/Ticket Takers (14 OC)
  • Production supervisor (1 FT)

