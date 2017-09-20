Joe Biden to campaign for Doug Jones in Alabama Oct. 3

Former Vice President Joe Biden will soon travel to Alabama to stump for Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.

Biden will be in Alabama on Oct. 3 where he'll headline a Jones campaign rally at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to have my longtime friend Vice President Joe Biden visit the great state of Alabama to reinforce his strong support of my campaign for the U.S. Senate," Jones said. "I have known and respected Joe Biden for almost 40 years now. He is the epitome of what we all hope public service can be."

Jones will face the eventual Republican challenger, either Sen. Luther Strange or Roy Moore, in a special election on Dec. 12. to fill now U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Senate seat.

Further details about Jones' campaign event will be released in the coming days.

