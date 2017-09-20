Joe Biden to campaign for Doug Jones in Alabama Oct. 3

For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham next week to campaign for Luther Strange, according to the senator's campaign.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham next week to campaign for Luther Strange, according to the senator's campaign.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The Alexander City Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old was found shot dead inside a vehicle.More >>
The Alexander City Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old was found shot dead inside a vehicle.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden will soon travel to Alabama to stump for Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden will soon travel to Alabama to stump for Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>