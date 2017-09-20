Opp man arrested after attempted strangulation, knife attack

An Opp man has been arrested after allegedly trying to strangle a woman and slashing a man with a knife.

According to the Opp Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Pierce Street on a report of someone stabbed. When they arrived, the victim had already been taken to the Mizell Memorial Hospital Emergency Room by private vehicle.

Throughout the course of an investigation, police say they determined Mathew Levi Taylor, 28, had confronted a woman in a vehicle. According to the victim, Taylor attacked her by grabbing her throat and attempting to strangle her.

The victim called out for help and a man exited the residence to intervene. The man said Taylor then cut him on his arm with the knife then fled the scene on foot.

OPD officers, 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force agents, a Covington County District Attorney's Office investigator and a State Bureau of Investigations agent established a perimeter around the area. At around 1:30 p.m., the team found Taylor hiding in a culvert under Lillie Street. He was taken into custody without incident. Charges, including second degree assault and domestic violence by strangulation, are currently pending for Taylor.

The man who suffered the knife wound was taken to a Dothan medical facility for treatment.

