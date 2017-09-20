August shooting victim dies, suspect charged with capital murder

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the victim in an Aug. 3 shooting died over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Ledrick Jacks was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 33-year-old Anthony Jeter, who had been receiving treatment at Baptist Medical Center South where he died more than a month after the shooting.

Jeter was shot in the 2000 block of Rexford Road. Investigators said he was standing outside his home when he was hit by gunfire from a vehicle.

Jackson was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He'd previously been charged with first-degree assault, but the victim's death brought the upgraded charge.

The suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

