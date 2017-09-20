New mental health commissioner discusses department initiatives

The latest statistics from the Health Affairs Journal show mental disorders were the costliest medical condition in the country in 2013, spending up to $201 billion on medical care.

This is key information that affirms the need for accessible mental health services - services new Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear is working to provide for Alabama.

“We were working to create a facility where people having a mental crisis to go so they won't have to go to jail or the emergency room,” Beshear stated. “That work is continuing through the Envision process, and in this new role, I am continuing to collaborate on that.”

Beshear will continue her work from Envision 2020 with an initiative to reduce the number of people with mental health issues in jail.

“What we want to do is establish the work here in Montgomery to be a model the to the state, to realize the goal of the stepping up initiative,” Beshear said.

The Department of Mental health has a division dedicated to those who suffer from substance abuse. It’s taking a critical role in the fight against the opioid epidemic, Beshear co-chairs the governor’s Opioid Council.

“We have a great council," Beshear stated. “We have 7 subgroups, we have just created a new sub-group called community engagement because our healthcare is delivered locally, it's not delivered on the steps of the state capitol. Without the engagement of communities around the opioid and heroin crisis, we are not going to make any progress, it is a very serious and pervasive issue.”

The Department of Mental Health is also working in concert with the governor on an inaugural disability job fair.

“Businesses need to understand the strengths that people, who to outside observers may not appear\ to be an asset to their business, what an asset an individual like that could bring to their business,” explained Beshear. “We’ve got great examples of that across the state.”

The job fair is slated for Oct. 30 in Birmingham.

