Millbrook mother improving after suffering aneurysm while pregnant

It's a story hundreds of people have been following in the River Region as a Millbrook family tries to rebound from a major health scare.

A pregnant woman ended up on the brink of death, as doctors rushed to save her life, as well as the life of her child.

Melissa Massey has been in the hospital for six long weeks after suffering an aneurysm. Three years ago, Melissa’s sister, Ashley Wilcox, had open heart surgery and it alerted Melissa to some health issues that run in their family. Ashley went in for a routine test for life insurance and found out that she had an aneurysm in her heart and received a valve replacement.

At the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Ashley had genetic testing done and found out she had MYH11, a gene mutation that affects smooth muscle cells.

All of her siblings were then tested for the mutation and three out of the four of them, including Melissa, learned that they also have the mutation. They have been closely monitored by cardiologists and undergone regular tests on their hearts and chests to make sure they are not experiencing any complications after what Ashley went through.

In December, Melissa got pregnant with her second child. She also has a five-year-old son Cayden with her husband, DJ. She was considered a high risk pregnancy, but tests showed that she was not having any problems related to her gene mutation.

At 34.5 weeks pregnant, Melissa woke up on the morning of Aug. 6 with excruciating pain in her back. She went to Baptist East and her sister, Ashley, met her there. Doctors found that there was nothing wrong with her pregnancy and because of the family’s medical history, Ashley and Melissa asked for a CT scan. It found an ascending and descending aortic aneurysm that was cutting off the blood flow to Melissa’s major organs.

She was transported immediately to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and delivered her daughter, a baby girl named Kennedy, that same day. Kennedy was not breathing and needed to be intubated, but within several hours, Kennedy was breathing on her own and an MRI showed that she is perfectly healthy.

But Melissa was in very bad shape in the Cardiac ICU and doctors expressed concern about possible brain damage and her family immediately gathered in a circle in the hospital, praying for her survival.

Melissa underwent open heart surgery and surgery to remove five inches of her intestines, which were damaged by the lack of blood and oxygen flow. She was placed in a medically induced coma.

“She has about 12 procedures since then,” her mother, Sue Morris, said.

Melissa’s organ function was the next hurdle. Her liver started working a few week later and she started dialysis on her kidneys.

“We were given no hope that her kidneys were going to start working again and they just started working in the last couple of days,” her mother said.

On Tuesday, Melissa started rehab and she was able to stand up for the first time since Aug. 6 when her ordeal started. On Wednesday, she was able to complete all of the exercises during rehab.

“She has stayed in good spirits. The staff at UAB has been incredible. I don’t think the doctors expected her to live,” Morris said.

Melissa will need several weeks of rehab and constant care for three months once she finally comes home from the hospital, but she continues to defy all odds with her strength and determination.

“There's a lot more hope now then there was six weeks ago. She's going to need a lot of rehab and just learning how to do ordinary things again but we're thankful that she's with us to be able to do that,” her mother explained.

The outpouring of support from relatives, friends and even total strangers, is helping the family get through this very difficult chapter.

“They have surrounded us with their prayers, with gift cards, with phone calls. They have really stepped up in such a huge way. Our church, our community, people we don't even know are sending gift cards so that DJ can stay and take care of Melissa,” her mother said.

Family members have come from all over to Birmingham to take care of Kennedy for a few hours so DJ can get some rest. They also take Cayden to see his mother in the hospital. Melissa turned 27 on Aug. 11 when she was in a coma.

“People have offered to clean their house and someone cleaned their carpets. A photographer went to Birmingham and took free infant pictures. Melissa didn't even get to see the baby for the first three weeks of her life and even now, it's a struggle to hold her and do all of those things new moms take for granted,” Morris revealed.

Melissa's husband, DJ, has not left her side. He is a state correctional officer and other state employees have been donating their vacation time to him so that he can continue to take care of her.

A Facebook group called “Prayers for Melissa” now has almost 1,000 members.

“She's going to need extended care for quite a while. The prayers have been tremendous that have been shared on her Facebook page,” Morris said.

Melissa is expected to make a full recovery.

“She has been the strongest woman I have ever known through all of this because I'm not sure I could have kept going and I'm just amazed by her strength. If I write down all of the miracles that have occurred in the last six weeks, it will fill a book," her mother added.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.