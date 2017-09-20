Big bass statue coming to Eufaula

If you're talking about Eufaula, you're probably talking about fishing.

"We are home to a 45,000 acre lake and sometimes have close to 100 fishing tournaments a year," said Ann Sparks, Executive Director for

Main Street Eufaula.

The city known as the Bass Fishing Capital of the world and home to the famous Leroy Brown is getting ready to welcome a new fish. The 11-foot-by-4-foot fiberglass fish statue will go in the lot next to the Chamber of Commerce. The city hopes to use it as a tourist attraction.

"Fishermen from all over come to visit Eufaula. Sometimes their families travel with them. It's just a great tool to compliment the industry," said Sparks.

The massive fish will be produced by Replica Plastics based in Dothan. They're responsible for the peanuts displayed around the city of Dothan and installations for some Major League Baseball teams.

The city will hold a contest and allow the public to name the statue and the lot it will be housed in. The statue was paid for by the state tourism department and a private donation. It's expected to be installed by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.