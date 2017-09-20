How to protect yourself from ransomware

On Tuesday Montgomery County government computer servers were targeted by a ransomware attack. Work continues in an effort to get systems back online.

It is not only businesses and organizations that can be targeted, but also personal computers. Darnell Hughley, owner of Hy-Tech Solutions in Montgomery, says it's an issue they have been seeing more often with the computers they repair and service.

"Probably right now fifty percent of our customer base are coming in with touting possible ransomware," said Hughley.

Ransomware is a kind of cyber attack that involves hackers taking control of a computer and demanding payment.

"Most people get it from opening emails that are unfamiliar. Attackers have gotten more savvy on how to approach customers. What they are doing now they are allowing different notifications to pop up and they look valid and use notable name," said Hughley.

Ways you can protect your device:

Be suspicious of unsolicited emails.

Be suspicious of websites and apps your unfamiliar with.

Use an antivirus program.

Never pay the ransom

Hughley points out there is another way you can be proactive.

"Back up, back up, back up your important data. This can be to cloud space or an external hard drive and that is in preparation of worst case scenario," said Hughley.

In the case that you find the attack has taken over your computer, then you will have to go a different direction for a solution.

"Just go ahead and cut your computer off because the more you work with it will be like a domino effect and it will further encrypt your files so you will have to utilize a shop like this one," said Hughley.

It is important to keep in mind that even your tablet or mobile device can be at risk. Always install software updates immediately because those updates often include patches for vulnerabilities that could let hackers into your personal computer.

