Eric: Last full day of Summer, almost

Sure it's only a date on the calendar but it's a big date. The first day of Fall arrives tomorrow, signaling the end of the hottest months of the year in the northern hemisphere. But we're in Alabama. Which means "late Summer" usually holds on for a little longer. There's some heat relief in the extended forecast, but it's not much. Certainly not enough to convince you Summer is on its way out.

TODAY: We're in the process of losing a degree a day, which would place today's highs in the upper 80s-lower 90s range. We'll say 90 to give it a nice round number.

Isolated storms will fire into the afternoon and early evening, but coverage remains limited today.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Fall's arrival marks the start of sub-90s highs for a few days. Upper 80s looks right heading into the weekend as we dry out almost completely by Sunday.

HURRICANE MARIA: The eye is much bigger, but the storm is weaker compared to yesterday. Maria is a CAT 3 this morning with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center continues to steer the hurricane away from direct impacts to the United States mainland.

