Death investigation underway after body discovered in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Death investigation underway after body discovered in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A death investigation is underway after Montgomery Police say a body was discovered Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the body of an unknown male was discovered in the area of West Clover Lane and South Court Street.

No details surrounding the man’s death are known at this time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly