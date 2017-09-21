No foul play found after teen's body discovered in Montgomery

New details are being released in a death investigation that started after a body was found Thursday morning in Montgomery.

According to police department spokeswoman, Capt. Regina Duckett, officers found the body of a teenage boy a short distance from the West-South Boulevard in the area of West Clover Lane and South Court Street.

The body was found around 8 a.m.

Duckett said the death investigation found no signs of foul play.

The exact cause of death is undetermined pending further forensic evaluation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.