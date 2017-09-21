No foul play found after teen's body discovered in Montgomery

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
New details are being released in a death investigation that started after a body was found Thursday morning in Montgomery.More >>
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the victim in an Aug. 3 shooting died over the weekend, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The Alexander City Police Department confirms it has arrested and charged a man in a homicide investigation it opened Tuesday night.More >>
An argument between two men at a Selma housing complex escalated and sparked a shooting that left one of them and an innocent bystander seriously injured.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is opening a homicide investigation after the victim in a Tuesday night shooting died at an area hospital Wednesday.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A federal judge in Alabama has sentenced a Georgia concert promoter to more than 10 years in prison on drug charges.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted for theft and using forged checks.More >>
The Prattville Police Department's search for a car break-in suspect has turned into a much larger-scale investigation.More >>
