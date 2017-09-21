No foul play found after teen's body discovered in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

No foul play found after teen's body discovered in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

New details are being released in a death investigation that started after a body was found Thursday morning in Montgomery.

According to police department spokeswoman, Capt. Regina Duckett, officers found the body of a teenage boy a short distance from the West-South Boulevard in the area of West Clover Lane and South Court Street.

The body was found around 8 a.m.

Duckett said the death investigation found no signs of foul play.

The exact cause of death is undetermined pending further forensic evaluation. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • No foul play found after teen's body discovered in MontgomeryMore>>

  • wanted

    SLIDESHOW: CrimeStoppers

    SLIDESHOW: CrimeStoppers

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:05:00 GMT

    Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. 

    More >>

    Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly