Roy Moore, Luther Strange trade jabs in Senate debate

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange met Thursday night for their first and only debate, a Lincoln-Douglas-styled forum that was free of a moderator.

Each took time during five-minute "units" trying to convince the audience why they should go on to the Senate. The debate, which lasted just over an hour, was held at the RSA Activity Center in downtown Montgomery.

Strange was first to speak and he made every effort to remind voters that he holds President Donald Trump's endorsement.

"The president and vice president could have chosen anyone to support for this race, but they picked me," Strange said.

In fact, just minutes before the debate was to start, the president tweeted out a reminder of his support for the senator.

Senator Luther Strange has gone up a lot in the polls since I endorsed him a month ago. Now a close runoff. He will be great in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017

Both Strange and Moore said they support the president and his agenda, though Moore couldn't tout an endorsement from him. Instead, his opening remarks focused on the future of the nation, going after millions of dollars of out-of-state money he believes has benefited the Strange campaign and how he wants to bring morality back to government.

Strange then delved into the topic of immigration, a border wall and how he fought the Obama administration's immigration laws.

"I'm not backing down on immigration," Strange said. "The president wants someone who has done it, and that's why he picked me."

His round ended with Strange calling Moore "clueless" on DACA, the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program implemented by the Obama administration.

Moore also reiterated his belief that "DACA is wrong" and that there's no such thing as a Dreamer because "it was never passed by Congress."

Despite Moore's own support of the president, he let a zinger fly, which was greeted by supporter laughter, after yet another mention of Trump's endorsement by the senator.

"I don't know what [Trump] thinks and what he does...I don't know when the president goes to the bathroom, like my opponent," Moore said.

Moore then dovetailed into the senator's past as a lobbyist.

"My entire political career has been serving Alabama. My opponent has been a professional lobbyist. What do lobbyists do? They represent special interests," he went on before referencing one of the president's favorite topics: draining the swamp.

"You don't get rid of lobbyists in the swamp by sending them to Washington," Moore said of his opponent.

Strange spent his next round talking about his record as the "last line of defense" as Alabama's attorney general when he fought "Obama's overreach."

Moore's next round touched on an elephant in the room: His time as Alabama's chief justice. The judge, who was removed from the highest court once and suspended for the remainder of his second term, told the crowd he'd stood up against the federal same-sex ruling before saying his opponent "caved."

Moore then touched on a second elephant in the room: Strange's appointment to the Senate by now ex-Gov. Robert Bentley, claiming Strange changed his story twice on whether the governor was under investigation. He finished his time stating that Strange has "a lack of character."

Strange pivoted to a success story during his time as attorney general, fighting BP in court and bringing $2 billion to the state after the Gulf Coast oil spill.

Not letting him off the hook, when it was Moore's turn to speak again, he reminded the audience that his opponent didn't respond to questions about the Bentley investigation and Senate appointment.

Before the candidates took their closing minutes, Strange touched on Alabama's contribution to the US military, being "honored" to be in some top secret defense meetings, and once again praising the president's leadership.

Moore, a West Point graduate and Vietnam vet, latched onto the military topic, as well.

"I am very proud of our commander in chief," Moore said. "I believe in a strong military...I know what it feels like to go to war."

Moore said the problem is the president is being "cut off" from the people by politicians, a comment Strange called "insulting" to the president.

"I think God is on both of our sides," Strange said. "I think he is on the president's side, and the president is on my side."

Moore and Strange are trying to win over undecided voters before Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election in the race for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat. The winner of the runoff will face Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12.

An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6 point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning. Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.

OTHER EVENTS:

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist for President Donald Trump, are holding a rally in Montgomery Thursday night to support Moore.

President Donald Trump will be in Huntsville on Friday for a campaign rally for Strange.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Strange.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Birmingham on Oct. 3 to campaign for Jones.

