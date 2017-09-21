WATCH LIVE: Roy Moore and Luther Strange debate in Montgomery

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange will take part in a debate Thursday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery.

You can watch a livestream of the debate starting at 5:30 p.m. in the following places:

There will be no moderator or questions from the media during the debate.

Moore and Strange are trying to win over undecided voters before Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election in the race for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat. The winner of the runoff will face Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12.

An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6 point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning. Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.

OTHER EVENTS:

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist for President Donald Trump, will hold a rally in Montgomery Thursday night to support Moore. The rally will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Train Depot at 300 Water St. Conservative radio show host Matt Murphy will also be at the event. Murphy, Palin and Gorka will speak at the rally after the debate.

President Donald Trump will be in Huntsville on Friday for a campaign rally for Strange.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Strange.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Birmingham on Oct. 3 to campaign for Jones.

