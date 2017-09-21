Troy campus police address rumor of shooting threat

The Troy University Campus Police Department confirmed Thursday that it is aware of a rumor about the threat of a campus shooting and is addressing the matter in an email to all university email addresses.More >>
A new initiative in Montgomery County is geared at combating bullying in schools by having students notify authorities about the problem through texting.More >>
At its work session on Tuesday, the Montgomery City Council discussed where it would allocate an unexpected $150,000 in funding after members decided to not put it toward laying the foundation for the a city school system.More >>
Tuskegee University is the recipient of a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.More >>
It won't be long before Georgiana School students are able to hear the starter's gun as they burn up a track.More >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
One educator in Wetumpka is teaching her students the value of setting goals and motivating them to succeed in and out of the classroom. The most impressive part? She is doing it all before they even leave elementary school.More >>
VOICES for Alabama’s Children has released its Annual Kids Count Data Book, which shines light on the state's children in areas such as health, safety, and economic security.More >>
Superintendent Dr. Daniel Boyd says it would generate more than $700,000 for county schools.More >>
Trustees have authorized Auburn University to sell a property currently used by the School of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences.More >>
