Troy campus police address rumor of shooting threat

The Troy University Campus Police Department confirmed Thursday that it is aware of a rumor about the threat of a campus shooting and is addressing the matter in an email to all university email addresses.

"While there is no reason to believe there is any substance to this rumor, the Campus Police and City of Troy Police Department will be increasing police presence on the campus throughout the day," the email stated.

Campus police said there are no changes planned for campus activities.

If you see something suspicious, police ask that you contact them immediately at 334-670-3215 or call 911 if it's an emergency.

