Police release new details in Alex City homicide

We’re learning new details surrounding the homicide of 21-year-old Denzel Pope.

According to Alex City Police, the suspect, 21-year-old Nicholas Seth Harrison, and Pope did not know each other. In fact, investigators initially feared this was a random shooting.

Police say an investigation had determined that Harrison pulled up beside Pope on Highway 280 West and fired at least four shots through the passenger window, striking the vehicle and hitting Pope in the head.

A third person, identified only as a female, has come forward to share information about what may have led to the shooting. Police say it is too early to say whether the female will be charged in connection to the homicide.

Those who know Pope says they are not sure why he was in Alex City in the first place. Pope, who was a twin, worked at Blue Bell Ice Cream in Sylacauga.

Friends describe Pope as being a ‘good kid’ and ‘no trouble’.

