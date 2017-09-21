Police release new details in Alex City homicide

Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.More >>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.More >>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.More >>
Roy Moore and Luther Strange will take part in a debate Monday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery. It will be available live on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app and the WSFA 12 News Facebook page.More >>
Roy Moore and Luther Strange will take part in a debate Monday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery. It will be available live on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app and the WSFA 12 News Facebook page.More >>
Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.More >>
Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.More >>
SEC says a cyber breach of a filing system it uses may have provided the basis for some illegal trading in 2016.More >>
SEC says a cyber breach of a filing system it uses may have provided the basis for some illegal trading in 2016.More >>