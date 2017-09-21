Work continues to restore county computers after ransomware attack

Four days after a ransomware attack brought down many of the computer systems maintained by Montgomery County's government, continued progress is being made to restore them.

Thursday, Hannah Hawk, manager of public affairs for the county commission, provided an update.

As of Thursday morning:

The Sheriff’s Office is operating except for pistol permits but that system should be working later today.



Information System Department spent most of the night at probate satellite offices to get computers ready. The hope is for all probate services to be operating fully tomorrow.



The county financial system including purchasing, payroll, and general ledger is operating.



The goal is for the county website to be fully operating by the weekend.

The attack started Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. The FBI is investigating the attack but has not confirmed how it happened or who is believed to be responsible. No taxpayer or personal information was compromised during the attack, the commission said.

