Pro-Roy Moore for Senate bus features typo

U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign slogan plays heavily off his name - "Alabama Deserves Moore" - but the wrap on a bus promoting his candidacy needed 'Moore' editing Thursday. That's because the website across the side had a typo in the word "deserves", spelling it "derserves".

The website included in the decorative wrap pointed potential voters to a website that initially returned with an unavailable result. However, it later began redirecting to Democratic nominee Doug Jones' campaign site. The Jones campaign reacted to the news with surprise when asked about it and denied any involvement.

According to the internet domain information site WhoIs.net, the site name was purchased Thursday.

When reached for comment, the Moore campaign said that technically the bus - and its grammatically-challenged wrap - are not the responsibility of the Moore campaign because it does not belong to the campaign. It's operated by Great America Alliance, Moore's Super PAC, as stated on the side of the bus.

Because of federal campaign laws, candidates and their Super PACS, or political action committees, cannot communicate or coordinate directly with one another. The Moore campaign said it would technically be in breach of federal election law by reaching out to Great America Alliance about the bus.

When reached for comment, Great America Alliance spokeswoman Leigh Beach said the issue had been fixed. A check of the bus at 4:30 p.m. confirmed a red decal had been placed over the offending "r", leaving the website as AlabamaDe_servesMoore.com.

It's not clear how long the bus had featured the incorrectly spelled word before a photo was taken of it in front of the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, or MPAC, in downtown Montgomery Thursday morning.

Moore will take on Sen. Luther Strange in a debate Thursday evening as the two fight for the GOP nomination for the Senate seat.

