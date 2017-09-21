Court documents reveal new details about rape on Tiger Transit bus

Court documents have revealed new details in the rape case against two Tiger Transit employees in Auburn.

An Auburn University student was sexually assaulted Friday night while using the late night shuttle service.

Police say James Johnson Jr. was driving while Tony Patillo was in the back of the bus raping the 18-year-old woman.

According to court documents, officers reviewed footage from the bus and saw Patillo take the victim to the back of the bus and appear to have intercourse with her and force her to perform oral sex on him.

Court documents also indicate that Johnson, who was driving the bus during the assault, turned the lights off at Patillo's request and later gave him a warning call before turning the lights back on before the bus picked up another passenger.

A passerby called 911 and reported seeing Patillo standing over the victim on a city street with his pants down. The witness advised she saw a woman on the ground near the entrance of Aspen Heights apartments underneath a man matching Patillo's description.

According to court documents, Patillo admitted to having his pants down but denied having sex with the female victim.

Patillo and Johnson are charged with first degree rape and first degree sodomy in connection to the sexual assault. Patillo is also charged with public lewdness.

Police identified the victim, who confirmed she was the women in the bus footage, but she says she has no memory of the events nor did she consent to any sexual conduct.

Both Patillo and Johnson were fired after the incident came to light Monday. After being arrested Patillo and Johnson were taken to Lee County Jail and held on $127,000 and $125,000 bonds, respectively.

