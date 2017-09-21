Progress made in the Tuskegee Exit 38 project

After years of planning, Tuskegee officials are getting close to starting work on the Tuskegee Exit 38 project.

Planning for the Tuskegee Exit 38 project has been happening for nearly four years now and officials say that they hope to start building soon.

It was originally planned that a hotel and fueling center would be opening this fall, but after many delays officials are in the process of negotiating the final upgrades for the planned facilities. Once that is completed construction is slated to start in the beginning of 2018.

"We had some issues on some of the wetlands and other issues that delayed that process by a number of months but we're confident now the money is in the bank, the contracts have been signed and we're confident that things are moving forward as they should," said Joe Turnham, Macon County Economic Development Authority Director. "It's not unlike economic development for things to take a little bit longer sometimes than you think, especially with the activity that's going on the interstate with the I-85 corridor it's been inevitable that this would happen for Tuskegee."

A fueling center with a food court, a Greyhound bus station, restaurant, and hotel will be in this location once construction is completed.

The project is estimated to cost over $15 million.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.