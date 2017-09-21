Charity golf tournament raises money for abuse victims

The 23rd annual charity golf tournament hosted by the Child Advocacy Center teed off Thursday.

At least 200 golfers came out for more than just a day on the green.

"The purpose of this program is to raise awareness about child abuse and raise funds for our programs," said Sherryl Walker, Executive Director of the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center.

This year's event raised $90,000 for the center. The money helps young abuse victims in Houston, Henry, Dale and Geneva counties.

"Last year we saw 441 cases of children experiencing sexual abuse and physical abuse. This tournament raises money that lets us provide direct services for children to provide hope, help, and healing," said Walker.

The advocacy center is still collecting money if you are interested in donating. You can call the center at 334-671-1779 or visit their website.

