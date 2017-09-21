Beefed up patrols at Troy University after shooting message found

There’s been a heavy police presence on Troy University’s campus after a threat about a shooting was found scrawled on a bathroom wall.

Officials say rumors of other threatening notes turning up in other buildings were not true, but security is still heightened.

A number of students said they stayed in their dorms for most of the morning Thursday after an alarming message was left on the wall in the restroom at the Trojan Dining Hall, stating there would be a shooting at Troy State on Thursday at noon.

“I was in my room. I felt safe there,” one student said. “People were telling everyone to be careful and to stay closer to your dorms, rather than be out walking around.”

“When we first got the information, I was somewhat scared and I was thinking that I should not even get out of my room but with the security here at the school, I don’t think there’s cause for alarm,” another student said.

Clenteria Bailey also stayed inside until the afternoon and suggested that it could have been a prank.

“People are childish about things and take them too far. Who would tell people that they’re going to shoot the school up? They’re going to be looking for you so you’re not going to be able to shoot the school up. I think it is just people being childish and need to grow up,” she added.

Then there were reports that two additional notes were found in Smith Hall, but officials say that turned out not to be the case once police conducted interviews.

They spoke to the woman who made the report and she revealed that she didn’t find any notes, but got a text message from a friend asking about the validity of the shooting rumors.

“There was writing on one of the bathroom walls over in the dining hall that we were made aware of and that was the original one. And that is the only written threat of any sort that we have received. These other notes that were supposedly thrown in the bathrooms, we have not been able to substantiate those at all,” said Dean of Students Herb Reeves.

Reeves said all of the rumors stem back to the writing on the bathroom wall.

Officials are not aware of any significance of Sept. 21, the date included in the original threat. The reference to Troy State stood out to them, however.

“Of course this is just simply speculation, we feel like it was someone older who would still refer to the university as Troy State so we involved the city in it and made them aware of it and they’ve been looking at it with us too,” Reeves explained.

The bathroom note and threat remain under investigation.

It caused some concern at the university as officials fielded calls from worried parents and students wondering if they were safe to go to class.

"We didn't have a specific building, we didn't have a specific location. Everything was just very broad and vague. We chased down the notes and found them to be not factual so we only had the initial posting written on the bathroom wall," Reeves said.

Significantly increased police patrols were initiated and will remain in place over the next several days by campus police, Troy police and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

“There are police all over campus and I’m glad that they’re looking after our safety like that,” Bailey said.

“We will continue that as long as we need to until we determine that there’s no longer a threat,” Reeves stated.

No changes are planned for any campus activities.

The university asks students who see any suspicious people or activity on campus, to report it immediately to the University Police at 670-3215.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.