Sarah Palin speaks at pro-Roy Moore rally after debate

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist for President Donald Trump, held a rally in Montgomery Thursday night to support Senate candidate Roy Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

The rally was held at the Train Depot in downtown Montgomery and Gorka, along with members of the pro-Moore super PAC Great America Alliance and motivational speaker Siran Stacy, spoke at the rally after Moore's debate with incumbent Sen. Luther Strange.

Speakers at the event talked about President Donald Trump's endorsement of Luther Strange for senator. They said that while they love and support Trump, they believe he was given bad advice when he decided to endorse Strange over Moore.

Gorka, when he spoke, said both Trump and Moore believe in God, family and country, and that the choice is simple come Tuesday: vote for corruption or vote for America.

Palin came out to speak and said America needs a man like Moore in Washington.

"Judge Moore is a man of principle, and what he says, when he says it, he's going to do it," she said. "A vote for Judge Moore isn't a vote against the president. It's a vote for the people's agenda that elected the president."

Moore and Strange are trying to win over undecided voters before Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election in the race for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat. The winner of the runoff will face Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12.

OTHER EVENTS:

President Donald Trump will be in Huntsville on Friday for a campaign rally for Strange.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Strange.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Birmingham on Oct. 3 to campaign for Jones.

