WATCH LIVE: Sarah Palin speaks at pro-Roy Moore rally after debate

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist for President Donald Trump, will hold a rally in Montgomery Thursday night to support Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The rally started 5:30 p.m. at the Train Depot at 300 Water St. Palin and Gorka are scheduled to speak at the rally after Moore's debate with incumbent Sen. Luther Strange ends.

Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, and Strange are facing off in a debate Thursday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery.

Moore and Strange are trying to win over undecided voters before Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election in the race for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat. The winner of the runoff will face Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12.

OTHER EVENTS:

President Donald Trump will be in Huntsville on Friday for a campaign rally for Strange.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Strange.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Birmingham on Oct. 3 to campaign for Jones.

