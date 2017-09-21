Woman receives 'harassing' calls following Equifax breach

A woman who has received threatening calls after a breach of Equifax says the company needs to be doing more to address the issue.

Shereka Daniels said she started getting strange phone calls on July 31. People calling with phone numbers from across the country were asking her to verify her name, birthdate and social security number. Sometimes, the people would claim to be from various state and federal departments.

“I had to deliberately block the people through Verizon,” Daniels said. “They were very annoying. They were very harassing. The numbers, when you call back, would say it is not longer in service or that it was disconnected.”

It wasn’t until Sept. 3 that Daniels received three different email locations, all on the same day, from different financial institutions to let her know something was changed in her credit report.

“I looked at my credit report, and it dated back all the way to August 2017,” Daniels said. “It showed Equifax disputed everything on my credit, but the way it looks on my credit is that I’m the one disputing it, not Equifax. I never did that. I didn’t even know until September.”

Daniels said she checked into whether or not she could have been impacted by the Equifax breach, after WSFA 12 News reported the breach on Sept. 8.

“As soon as I went in to check on the impact on my credit, they notified me back the next day that my credit had been impacted and I needed to go ahead and freeze my credit,” Daniels said.

She was able to freeze her credit through the free service offered by Equifax. However, Daniels said she feels the company should be doing more to address the issue.

“I think they should not only freeze our credit, but also keep us updated on if our credit scores are being affected,” Daniels said. “I fought hard to get my credit where I want it, and it wasn’t easy.”

She also said she does not understand why it took so long for consumers to be made aware that the breach had occurred. Had she known sooner, Daniels said she could have taken action sooner.

“I feel that Alabama needs a law because I feel that my credit was affected back when the Equifax was breached In July,” Daniels said. “I would not have gone two months before taking steps to protect my credit.”

For now, Daniels, like millions other affected consumers, is unable to gauge exactly what the exact impact of the breach will be on her finances. She said she is having to put purchasing a home with her husband on hold, since her credit is frozen.

Last week, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced he had joined forces with more than half of the country’s Attorneys General to write a letter to Equifax, asking the company to do more to help consumers during this time. In that release, the AG’S office asked anyone who has been receiving suspicious calls, like the ones Daniels received, to call the office at 1-800-392-5658.

