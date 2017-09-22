National Child Passenger Safety Week ends with seat check Saturday

September 17th through the 23rd is National Child Passenger Safety Week, a week designated to promoting safety for children in cars.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children one to 13 years old and in many cases, the appropriate seat could have made all the difference.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one child under 13 is involved in a crash every 33 seconds. In 2014, 34 percent of kids under 13 killed in car crashes were not in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts, and 24 percent of kids four to seven were moved to seat belts too soon. Nearly one in 10 kids weren't buckled at all.

The NHTSA says getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives.

Saturday is "Seat Check Saturday" around the country. To find a local tech to check your car seats and their installation in your car, go to cert.safekids.org, and click on to find a tech.

The Beasley Allen Law Firm is hosting a free event in the Dillard's parking lot at Eastchase on October 7th for parents and caregivers to make sure their car seats are properly installed. That runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m October 7th.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.