Furry Friends welcome at this weekends Fido Fest

Fido Fest is returning to The Shoppes at Eastchase this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The pet-friendly festival will feature live music, food trucks, and multiple vendors, as well as a doggy splash zone and K-9 activities for your furry friend.

Fido Fest will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society. MHS has a mission to prevent cruelty to animals with their animal shelter that takes in homeless, abandoned, and unwanted animals.

Suzanna Wasserman, marketing manager for The Shoppes at EastChase, say that last year's event was a huge success and that they’re excited to be hosting it again.

Wasserman says, “We are thrilled to provide the community with a fun, free event, all while giving back to the Montgomery Humane Society”.

