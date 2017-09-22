4 children subject of FL Amber Alert found in Eufaula

Four children who were the center of an Amber Alert in Florida have been found safe in Eufaula.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children after they went missing from Manatee County, Florida on Sept. 15. Florida Law Enforcement believed the children, ranging in age from 6-years-old to 12-years-old, may have been in the company of their mother, 40-year-old Jamie Gadeaun.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, just after midnight two guests staying at the Hampton Inn told police that they thought the children from the alert were playing in the lobby area. Officers then located the car listed in the alert and were able to take Gadeaun into custody.

The children were checked by emergency personnel before being turned over to the Barbour County Department of Human Resources, police say.

Gadeaun was taken to the Eufaula City Jail where she is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

No other details in the investigation have been released.

