Historic document comes to Wetumpka

An important part of history is coming to Alabama from September 22nd through the 29th. The Magna Carta will be displayed on the second floor of the Elmore County Judicial Complex in Wetumpka.

The Magna Carta was the first legal document to state that everyone, including kings, are subject to the law and guaranteed the rights of the individual over the wants of a king.

Circuit Judge Bill Lewis explained what an honor it is to house the document. “We are excited to display this exhibit and invite everyone to come and learn more about the Magna Carta, a document which greatly influenced the Founders of our Country and the Great Republic which they created,” said Lewis.

For more info contact the Elmore County Library at 334-567-1148

