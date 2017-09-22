Eric: Welcome to Fall

At precisely 3:02 p.m. central time, the sun (and its rays of light) will appear directly overhead the equator. This moment marks the passage of northern hemisphere Summer into Fall, ending the hottest stretch of months for us. In theory. Outside of the technicality, Summer heat refuses to fully back off. Today will be no exception.

TODAY: We're not talking about dangerous heat but with highs still around 90, temperatures are running a good five degrees above normal for this time of year. Heat index values will spike into the middle 90s this afternoon.

Moderate instability will help aid in the development of a few stronger to even marginally severe storms into the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail can't be ruled out, but overall coverage will not be widespread.

Storms will start to fizzle out after dark, but there could be a few stragglers left over that would affect local area football games. Again, we're talking only isolated stuff.

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND: A few afternoon storms with highs into the upper 80s to around 90 make the weekend forecast a simple one. Truthfully, most of next week looks about the same (just fewer storms).

There is some suggestion that a cold front and associated cooldown will move in by next weekend.

