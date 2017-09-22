Montgomery County Commission authorizes funds to fight malware attack

The Montgomery County Commission has authorized funds to continue the fight against a ransomware attack on the computer systems maintained by the county government.

The commission held an emergency meeting Friday in order to authorize the county administrator to appropriate the funds. The total amount of funds has not been announced at this time.

Commission officials say data on the computer systems that were expected to be backed up, has likely compromised but they were not willing to give a dollar amount on what was authorized.

The money will go to repair, restore and recover all of the county data files and operating systems affected by the attack. It will also go to help prevent attacks in the future, according to the commission.

The FBI confirmed it is investigating the attack but has not said how it happened or who is believed to be responsible. No taxpayer or personal information was compromised during the attack, the commission said.

