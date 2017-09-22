MPD, MFD, Air Force to play Charity football game Saturday

The Montgomery Police Department is hosting its 4th Annual Charity Flag Football game.

The teams will feature members of the Public Safety Department including, Montgomery’s Fire Rescue, police department, and sheriff's department. Members of the Air Force medics will also have a team in the charity game.

The game will be held on September 23 at the Cramton Bowl. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the first game starts at 9:30 a.m.

Entry to the game is free, but the MPD is asking for donations of unwrapped toys that the fire and police department can distribute for Christmas.

