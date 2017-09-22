City issues traffic alert ahead of ASU Game Day

The Montgomery Department of Public Safety has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling around Alabama State University on game days.

According to officials, for all ASU home games, Carter Hill road from South Decatur street to Felder Avenue will be eastbound beginning two hours prior to kick off. Once the fourth quarter starts then the traffic will be westbound only.

The department also says access from Carter Hill to Decatur will be right turn only and access onto I-85 from South Union street will be northbound only.

All traffic changes are expected to be enforced until game traffic has cleared.

