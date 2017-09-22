Fairytale weddings at the Sterling Castle

It may be every little girl's dream to have a fairytale wedding but in Shelby County Alabama, one husband and wife team is making that possible.

“He brought me out to this tiny little shack on his parent's property, and told me if I believe in him he would build me a fairytale,” said Misty Binkerd with the Sterling Castle.

Misty Binkerd says her husband's efforts were a whole lot more than she ever imagined.

“It’s like a real castle. There’s a drawbridge, a moat, and it’s all made from stone.” Misty Binkerd says.

On the inside, it’s like a tour through a Medieval museum.

“We have a whole lot of armor inside. My husband loves that stuff. It kind of adds to the ambiance of the castle.” Misty Binkerd says.

The Binkerds wanted to have that funhouse that everyone wants to hang out at while their kids were growing up. Pretty safe to say they nailed it but when all the kids moved out, they wanted to share their love of this castle with others. So they started renting it out for special events and weddings.

The Binkerds say they can even do more than the standard wedding if you want something different.

“We’ve done a Dr. Who, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, most recently a Game of Thrones theme wedding,” Binkerd says.

They have everything you need for that special day all in one location. The main castle has an upstairs with a huge well lit room to get dressed. There’s a salon with four seats and a few bedrooms in case someone needs a little rest. Next door there’s a groom suite that is the perfect man cave for the guys to get ready. It has a huge bar, poker table, video games, and a floor made entirely from pennies. They also have a huge reception hall with TV screens, a bar, outdoor patio, and a place for music.

But where the couple ties the knot is where the real magic happens.

“Here when you get married you put a lock on the fence and toss the keys in the lake. This symbolizes locking your lives together. It’s kind of sentimental to us too when we look back at the locks we remember those special days.”

It’s a place where dreams and fairytales come alive in the tiny community of Shelby, in Shelby County.

“I really do feel like I get to live a fairytale every day.” says Binkerd.

If you’re looking for a spot for an event or wedding click this link to visit their website and this one to visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.