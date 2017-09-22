Prattville Police warning residents of phone scam

The Prattville Police Department has issued a warning to residents of a telephone scam occurring in the area.

According to the department, a person has been calling residents and advising that they are from the county sheriff’s office or other law enforcement agency. The caller then proceeds by telling the victim there is a warrant out for their arrest and they will talk to the sheriff to work something out.

The caller then calls back and tells the victim that the sheriff cannot work with them and they need to pay the fines using a card, officials say.

Officials want residents to know that they will never contact you and tell you to pay them directly over the phone with a card. Residents are asked to not give anyone card information over the phone.

If you are concerned that you may have a warrant, please contact the law enforcement agency directly.

