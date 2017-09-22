Behind the scenes: Setting up for play at a semi-pro golf tournament

It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
New information shows Alabama's state networks and voting systems were not compromised by Russian hacking attempts during the 2016 General Election.More >>
New information shows Alabama's state networks and voting systems were not compromised by Russian hacking attempts during the 2016 General Election.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
On the second day of the Symetra Tour, officials checked the course to make sure everything they had worked so hard to set up was still in order.More >>
On the second day of the Symetra Tour, officials checked the course to make sure everything they had worked so hard to set up was still in order.More >>
The Montgomery Department of Public Safety has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling around Alabama State University on game days.More >>
The Montgomery Department of Public Safety has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling around Alabama State University on game days.More >>
Today hundreds of local children will travel to Robert Trent Jones Golf trail to participate in Alabama Powers Junior Clinic.More >>
Today hundreds of local children will travel to Robert Trent Jones Golf trail to participate in Alabama Powers Junior Clinic.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
If you're talking about Eufaula, you're probably talking about fishing.More >>
If you're talking about Eufaula, you're probably talking about fishing.More >>
Parents and students at Lee County Schools say they are upset over prayer no longer being allowed over the loud speaker at the football stadium.More >>
Parents and students at Lee County Schools say they are upset over prayer no longer being allowed over the loud speaker at the football stadium.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
In a game that is being televised on ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced the two teams will kick from Death Valley at 6 p.m. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two schools in football, with Troy giving the Tigers a run for their money in the previous two games.More >>
In a game that is being televised on ESPNU, the Southeastern Conference announced the two teams will kick from Death Valley at 6 p.m. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two schools in football, with Troy giving the Tigers a run for their money in the previous two games.More >>