Behind the scenes: Setting up for play at a semi-pro golf tournament

On the second day of the Symetra Tour, officials checked the course to make sure everything they had worked so hard to set up was still in order. Alex Mullen and his partner, 23-year-old Matt Clark check to make sure things like the leaderboard and volunteer team were ready.

The flags, rope line and everything else that makeup tournament play is all the work of Mullen and Clark. This is what they do several months out of the year, travel from one golf tournament to another.

Clark and Mullen arrive days in advance and do the hard work of setting everything up. They say they wouldn't have it any other way and the traveling is a great way to learn about people and life across the country.

The tournament ends on Sunday which means Clark and Mullen get to do it all over again; pack it all up and hit the road for the next gig on the greens.

The winner of the Guardian Symetra Tour will collected $15,000.

