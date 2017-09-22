WATCH LIVE: President Trump at Strange campaign rally in Huntsville

President Donald Trump will be in Huntsville Friday for a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange in his race to keep his Senate seat.

The event will be at the Von Braun Center at 7 p.m.

The president tweeted this Friday:

Will be in Alabama tonight. Luther Strange has gained mightily since my endorsement, but will be very close. He loves Alabama, and so do I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Trump's scheduled visit is just four days before the tightly contested GOP runoff between Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, the top two vote-getters in last month's primary. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12.

Moore and Strange faced off in their first and only debate Thursday night in Montgomery.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist for President Donald Trump, held a rally in Montgomery Thursday night after the debate to support Moore.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Strange.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Birmingham on Oct. 3 to campaign for Jones.

An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6 point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning. Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.

