Secretary of State: Alabama thwarted attempted voting systems hackers

New information shows Alabama's state networks and voting systems were not compromised by Russian hacking attempts during the 2016 General Election.

Secretary of State John Merrill announced Friday that protections and preparations successfully stopped attempted hackers from interfering with Alabama’s 2016 General Election.

During the election season, the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center Albert network monitoring service found scanning activity from suspicious IP addresses against 27 states and received information about potential incidents in 13 states. Three national events with limited impact were confirmed prior to election day. In the affected states, hackers gained access to voter registration data for a few local governments, but there were no reports that any data was modified.

In Alabama, the Department of Homeland Security and the MS-ISAC saw suspicious traffic from IP addresses connected to election related activity, but not necessarily to election related activities in these states.

Secretary Merrill says the information showing that Alabama's data remained protected during the hacking attempts is encouraging, but he says the state must remain vigilant and prepared for the constantly evolving threats to its voting systems.

