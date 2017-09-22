Montgomery 19-year-old wanted on murder, burglary charges

A search is on for a Montgomery man wanted on a murder charge.

CrimeStoppers says the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for Anfernee "Mook" Sledge, 19, on charges of murder, burglary and breaking and entering of a vehicle.

According to CrimeStoppers, Sledge is wanted in connection to a death investigation and multiple burglaries in the Pike Road area.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham confirmed Sledge is connected to the death of a 16-year-old who was killed in a high-speed chase earlier this month.

Montgomery County authorities say three males, including two 16-year-olds and Sledge, were out burglarizing cars in the Bridle Brook and Woodland Creek subdivisions. A responding officer spotted their vehicle, which was stolen, and a high-speed chase ensued on U.S. Highway 110. At 120 mph, the driver lost control near 110 and Wallahatchie Road, left the road, struck a ditch and overturned, partially ejecting one of the 16-year-old suspects. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two alleged accomplices, Sledge and the second 16-year-old, got out of the wreckage and ran into the woods, igniting a massive manhunt.

The other 16-year-old suspect was caught and arrested a short time later. While searching for the duo, a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling without any headlights on. The deputy attempted to pull the car over, but the suspect refused to stop, driving through yards and fences in the Bridle Brook neighborhood. Eventually the car got stuck in the mud and the second 16-year-old was taken into custody.

Further investigation of the second 16-year-old revealed that he was driving a stolen vehicle from a home in the Oak Ridge subdivision. After the deadly chase and crash involving their accomplice, the sheriff says Sledge and the other teen went on to commit more crimes, breaking into the house in Oak Ridge and stealing things, including two cars, while the residents were asleep upstairs.

Sledge got away in one of the family's stolen cars.

Sledge's last know address was in the 300 block of Tanglewood Drive in Montgomery, but he was last seen in the 100 block of South Lawrence Street in Montgomery on Sept. 15.

Investigators say Sledge is possibly armed and "deemed dangerous to the public."

Anyone with known whereabouts of Sledge is encouraged to call police or contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

