'Tiger Time' bringing freedom to Auburn High students

Auburn High School officials are giving students 'Tiger Time,' a period of time every day to use as they please.

The allotted time is an hour long and officials decided to incorporate 'Tiger Time' after touring other schools across the country while looking for design ideas for their new building. On that trip officials discovered similar programs.

The intent is to make students better prepared for the freedoms they'll receive in college. Students must remain on campus, but this free time allows them to eat lunch, sit at a charging station and study, or go to club meetings. Officials say that 'Tiger Time' has been successful so far.

"I'm like, 'This has to work because we have put ourselves out there.' The kids have really met the challenge where we are, and appreciate the ability to have this type of responsibility and freedom. I feel like they're doing a lot to make sure that they don't lose that. So it's awesome to see it in action," says Auburn High School Principal, Shannon Pignato.

Students say they enjoy having this freedom.

"The administrators place trust in us to be able to handle our time well, and actually get something done with our time and our lunch instead of just having an hour where maybe we wouldn't get as much done if we were in class or something. We get to actually do what we wish to do," says Auburn High School student, Rhett Waggoner.

Officials say disciplinary action has decreased by almost 70 percent since 'Tiger Time' has been implemented.

