Man who waited 10 years for trial convicted of murder

A man who waited ten years for a trial was convicted Friday of murder.

Kharon Davis was arrested in 2007 for the shooting death of Pete Reaves during a robbery in Houston County. Reaves was 30 years old when he was killed.

According to the Attorney General's Office, evidence showed that three men were seen behind Reaves’ apartment on the day of his murder. A few hours later, Davis and two other men came to the apartment. One of them, Kevin McCloud, was negotiating to buy marijuana, but moments later someone came in shooting.

A bullet hit McCloud in the neck, and Reaves was shot fatally in the chest and side. McCloud told police that the shooter was Davis, though he testified at the trial that he did not know. McCloud’s blood was found in Davis’ vehicle as well as on Davis’ ring finger and clothes.

The murder weapon had been reported stolen about three weeks previously from the home of a relative of Davis during a barbecue that Davis attended. McCloud is serving a 99-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2011 to murder for his part in Reaves death. The third man was found not guilty in 2009.

Davis' delay in receiving a trial was partly due to attorney changes in the case. Back in June, Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton refused to dismiss his charges, writing in an order that there was no evidence that the state purposely delayed the case or that defendant Kharon Davis had been prejudiced against.

Davis faces 20 years up to life in prison. His sentencing is Oct. 17.

