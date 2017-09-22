Man injured in shooting on Midway Street - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Friday night. 

According to police, a man sustained a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound while in the 1600 block of Midway Street. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

