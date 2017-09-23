Vernon: First full day of fall will feel like summer

SATURDAY: Saturday is the first full day of Fall, but sadly it will feel like Summer never ended. After an early morning with patchy fog, quickly rising temperatures are clearing and heating conditions up efficiently. We'll move through the morning will plenty of sunshine, making for a very beautiful scene across the entire state. But as the clock switches from AM to PM, we'll see a shift in our weather for a few areas.

Heating through the day coupled with high dew points in the mid 60s will lead to a few showers and storms. Rain coverage will be isolated for the most part, but a stray shower may make you run inside for 20 to 40 minutes.

The window of opportunity for rain will last until sunset. After that, we'll gradually fall into a quiet and mild setting. Overnight lows will level in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: To put it simply, Sunday will likely mirror Saturday's weather. We'll be hot and humid for much of the day with a very small rain chance through the afternoon. Highs Sunday will likely peak near 90 degrees for many. Rain activity will be geared towards north and west Alabama.

AFTER THE WEEKEND: Warm and muggy conditions will remain in place for much of the new workweek. But signs are pointing towards a distinct cool down by next weekend as we begin October. But until then expect upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon with a small 10 percent rain chance.

