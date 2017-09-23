11-year-old in ALEA missing child alert located - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

11-year-old in ALEA missing child alert located

Lamiracle Dumas (L) and Amy Dumas (R) (Source: ALEA) Lamiracle Dumas (L) and Amy Dumas (R) (Source: ALEA)
MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing child alert for a missing 11-year-old in Mobile County.

Lamiracle Dumas was found Saturday afternoon. The Prichard Police Department said she left Prichard with her mother, Amy Marie Dumas on Thursday. 

