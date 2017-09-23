ALEA issues missing child alert for Mobile County 11-year-old

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert on behalf of the Prichard Police Department, which is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 11-year-old.

According to police, Lamiracle Dumas left Prichard with her mother, Amy Marie Dumas on Thursday and has not returned. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Lamiracle is 4-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 85 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Amy Dumas is 5-foot-2-inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and red or auburn hair.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

