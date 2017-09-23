Auburn community members run to raise money for local middle school

Auburn residents were up early Saturday morning supporting Drake Middle School.

"We are having a 5K run to raise money for book club books for school and for the language arts department. We want to increase the amount of books that we have and the diversity of the selection," said Sarah Armstrong, Drake Middle School principal.

A one mile fun run started at 8 a.m. and was followed by a 5K at 8:30 a.m. Originally, school officials wanted to have 100 registered runners, but they far exceeded their goal.

"Part of it is our student body. We are competitive and so are our teams. We have interdisciplinary teams and they are competing against each other to have the most student participation and that's one thing. We just have a wonderful supportive community and we're grateful for that and people have just rallied around this, and I've signed up and we had 490 participants today," said Armstrong.

Almost $20,000 was raised at the event, and school officials say that they are already getting ready for next year's run.

