Huntingdon, Faulkner win on road, Findlay wallops Tuskegee

Huntingdon and Faulkner both earned victories in their battles on Saturday, while Tuskegee struggled, falling in their road game to Findlay.

Huntingdon kicked off at noon Saturday on the road against Ferrum College. Huntingdon never trailed, scoring on its opening drive of the game. Quarterback Chip Taylor accounted for all four Hawks touchdowns, three touchdown passes and one on the ground in Saturday's 31-28 victory. Taylor's fourth quarter touchdown run was the first rushing touchdown allowed all season from the Ferrum Panthers. Ferrum's late surge in the fourth was halted after a recovered onside kick was ruled illegal touching. Huntingdon taking over, kneeled the ball to end the game.

Faulkner took a commanding 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter at St. Andrews College, and held off a late charge from St. Andrews, helped along by a Faulkner turnover. St. Andrews scored a pair of touchdowns, but the Eagles held strong, adding a touchdown of their own in the fourth. Faulkner soared to a 38-20 win as they bounced back from consecutive losses to Georgetown and Reinhardt. The Eagles now sit at 2-2.

Things were less than pleasant for Tuskegee up in Findlay, Ohio, falling 61-0 on Saturday. Tuskegee gave up 55 points by halftime, and 581 yards total in the game. Tuskegee struggled offensively last week, recording less than 10 first downs, and those woes continued this Saturday as the Golden Tigers looked rusty with only six first downs in four quarters of action. The Golden Tigers were also outgained by 412 total yards, and were 3-of-10 on third downs.

Both Tuskegee and Huntingdon will be on the road again next Saturday. The Hawks will be in the Tar Heel State of North Carolina taking on Brevard College. That game will kick at noon Central Standard Time. Tuskegee will be up against Lane in a 2 p.m. kick. Faulkner returns home for a 1:30 p.m. contest with Webber International looking to climb back above .500.

