20,000 Alabamians are still waiting on 2016 state tax refunds

Alabama Department of Revenue Deputy Commissioner Joe Garrett said there are nearly 20,000 Alabamians who are still waiting to receive their 2016 state tax refunds.

“We understand that it’s a real problem and that for those people out there who are still waiting on a refund, that’s a very personal thing,” Garrett said. “We regret it, and we are trying to get them their refund as soon as possible.”

While the number of people still waiting for the their refunds is “substantial,” Garrett said it only makes up about one or two percent of the total number of people who applied for a refund.

“We get about two million returns in the spring. About two-thirds of those, about 1.2 million of those, are asking for a refund,” Garrett said. “95 percent of those or more are processed automatically and paid relatively quickly within two or three weeks within they’re received.”

Garrett said there are two main reasons for the refunds that have not been paid yet. First, the State of Alabama is just days away from the start of Fiscal Year 2018, which starts on Oct. 1.

“Right now, we’re sitting in a pause where the state is trying to close its books for the end of September and is not processing or paying refunds,” Garrett said.

The deputy commissioner said the State had to pause the processing a couple of weeks before the end of the current fiscal year to allow time to assess the amount of tax revenue it received and balance its spending. He said the processing will pick back up on Oct. 1. The other potential reason some people are still waiting is that the department recently implemented a more rigorous processing system to help prevent tax refund fraud.

“We spend a lot of time now trying to address that issue to make sure it’s not some fraudster that’s trying to steal the taxpayer’s refund and the state’s money,” Garrett said.

While Garrett admitted this department has this issue every year, recently it has been slightly more prominent with more detail going into confirming taxpayers’ identities.

According to Garrett, a vast majority of people who are still waiting on their refunds are people whose applications have been processed and approved, but will simply have to wait until the 2018 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1 to be paid. Anyone whose application is being held for identity verification, Garrett said, should have heard something from the department by now.

Garrett said most people will receive their refunds in October.

